Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. 226,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

