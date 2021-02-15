Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after buying an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.55. 485,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.