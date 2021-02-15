Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $19.70 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

