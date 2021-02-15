Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 520.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $67.25. 250,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

