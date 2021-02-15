Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.