Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock valued at $387,625,670. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.50. 742,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

