Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.18. 183,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

