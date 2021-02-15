Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis raised its holdings in Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $39,411,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

