Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

EFAV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,015 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.