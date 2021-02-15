Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.24. 150,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

