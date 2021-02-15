Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.71 on Monday, hitting $207.29. 97,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,697. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

