Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

RSP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.31. 113,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,586. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

