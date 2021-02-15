Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 12,590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 100,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $170.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.