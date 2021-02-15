Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 249,358 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 89,056.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249,358 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.45. 54,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

