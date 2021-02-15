Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 616 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 10,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Boeing by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.98. The stock had a trading volume of 326,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,436,759. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $347.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

