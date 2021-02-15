Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 91,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

