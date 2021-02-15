Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.81. 346,552 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43.

