Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medtronic by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 206,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

