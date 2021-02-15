Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 69,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

