Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 38,685 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,685 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified comprises approximately 3.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.27% of Compass Diversified worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.26. 6,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,911 shares of company stock worth $2,040,327 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.