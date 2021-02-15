ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Trading Up 0.2%

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 13,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

