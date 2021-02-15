Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0016

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $12,291.02 and approximately $73.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.61 or 0.00987845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.95 or 0.05143424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

