Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Tops $428,061.63

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 107.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $428,061.63 and $98,752.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 82.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.60 or 0.03676194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,988,465 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,959,052 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

