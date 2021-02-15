Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0023

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $419,968.54 and approximately $152,201.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.09 or 0.03762938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00032179 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,961,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,932,327 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

