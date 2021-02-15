Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $3.29 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $3.29 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $15.28 or 0.00031413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 77.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.37 or 0.03762049 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

