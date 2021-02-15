EtherGem Hits Market Capitalization of $231,739.87 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $231,739.87 and $2,686.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 49.5% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

