Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $591,653.89 and $48,378.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00072000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053591 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.42 or 0.05256450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

