ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $45,227.85 and $45.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHplode has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

