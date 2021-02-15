Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.46. Etsy reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.86. 94,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

