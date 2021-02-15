Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.2% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $233.86 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 129.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

