EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,582.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. EUNO has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $8,582.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.53 or 0.00985964 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,120,565,847 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.