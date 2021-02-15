European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.50

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65), with a volume of 422393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.42 million and a P/E ratio of 26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.01.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.