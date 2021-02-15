EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. EV Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.
EV Biologics Company Profile
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.