EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. EV Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Get EV Biologics alerts:

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.