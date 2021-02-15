Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

EVBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.