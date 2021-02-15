Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $7.59 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.93 or 0.05222788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

