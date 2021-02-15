EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,859.08 and $101,056.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00081983 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002659 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

