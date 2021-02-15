Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $59.88 million and $10.48 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00276276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00093608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00190153 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,046.47 or 0.88302746 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,911,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,229,748 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars.

