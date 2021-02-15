EverQuote (EVER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVER opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,237 shares of company stock worth $3,171,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.