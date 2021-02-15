Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

