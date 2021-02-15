Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.