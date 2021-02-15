EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the January 14th total of 926,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
