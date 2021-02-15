EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the January 14th total of 926,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 40.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 70.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.