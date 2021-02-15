ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $17,258.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00280758 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00064771 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

