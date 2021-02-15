Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

