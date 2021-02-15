Exosis (EXO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,122.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $16,716.57 and $2,122.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.74 or 0.03793192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.00450266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.21 or 0.01591028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00544250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00469259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00368037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.