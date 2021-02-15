Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $63,675.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.66 or 0.03680347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.69 or 0.00436129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.04 or 0.01460710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00501616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00459261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00328773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

