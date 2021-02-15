Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $116.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
