Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $116.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.