extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 111.6% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $519,467.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,412.77 or 0.99984284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $262.35 or 0.00530855 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.37 or 0.00996289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00239189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00099929 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

extraDNA Token Trading

extraDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.