Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 1,158,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

