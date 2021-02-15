Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 1,158,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

