Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.52. 1,158,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

